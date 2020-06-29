Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Khulchohar in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district early on Monday, 29 June.Arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle and two pistols, were recovered from the slain terrorists."Three terrorists eliminated in the ensuing gunfight. One AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered. Joint operation is in progress," the army said in a brief statement.As per information available, the army and the police had launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.As the cordon was tightened, the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces which triggered the encounter."Three unidentified terrorists have been killed. We are ascertaining the identities while the search is on. Further details shall follow," the police had said in a statement.CRPF Jawan Martyred, 2 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in Pulwama We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.