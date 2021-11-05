Militants Fire at Security Forces at Medical College in Srinagar, Escape: Report
As per the Srinagar police, the militants “managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence.”
Militants in Srinagar on Friday, 5 November, reportedly opened fire at security forces at SKIMS Medical College Hospital in the Bemina region of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.
News agency ANI quoted Srinagar police as saying:
“There was a brief firefight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina.”
Further, as per the Srinagar police, the militants “managed to escape, taking advantage of civilian presence.”
A search operation is reportedly underway.
SKIMS is the largest medical Institute under State Legislature Act in Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from ANI.)
