Militants Fire at Security Forces at Medical College in Srinagar, Escape: Report

As per the Srinagar police, the militants “managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence.”

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photo of security forces in Kashmir used for representation.</p></div>
i

Militants in Srinagar on Friday, 5 November, reportedly opened fire at security forces at SKIMS Medical College Hospital in the Bemina region of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

News agency ANI quoted Srinagar police as saying:

“There was a brief firefight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina.”

Further, as per the Srinagar police, the militants “managed to escape, taking advantage of civilian presence.”

A search operation is reportedly underway.

SKIMS is the largest medical Institute under State Legislature Act in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from ANI.)

