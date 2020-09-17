Three Militants & One Civilian Killed in Encounter in Srinagar
One CRPF officer was also injured during the encounter.
Three militants were killed and a civilian woman died in an encounter that started on the morning of Thursday, 17 September, at Batmalloo in Srinagar city, reported news agency IANS.
“Three terrorists have been killed in the encounter,” Inspector General (IG) Kashmir Vijay Kumar told IANS.
The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after security forces laid a cordon and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area, reported IANS.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter
