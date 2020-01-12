Security Forces Kill Three Militants in J&K’s Tral, Arms Recovered
Three militants were killed on Sunday, 12 January, following an encounter with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir's Tral in Pulwama district, reported news agency ANI, quoting Kashmir Zone Police.
Earlier during the day, news agency PTI reported that the encounter ensued after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Gulshan Pora area of Tral after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of militants there.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
