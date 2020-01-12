Security Forces Kill Three Militants in J&K’s Tral, Arms Recovered
Security forces killed three militants in Tral on Sunday, 12 January.
Three militants were killed on Sunday, 12 January, following an encounter with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir's Tral in Pulwama district, reported news agency ANI, quoting Kashmir Zone Police.

The three militants have been identified as, Umar Fayaz Lone (Hizbul Mujahideen), Adil Bashir Mir (Hizbul Mujahideen) and Faizan Hameed Bhat (Jaish-e-Mohammed).

Earlier during the day, news agency PTI reported that the encounter ensued after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Gulshan Pora area of Tral after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of militants there.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

