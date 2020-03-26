Migrants Made to Crawl as Punishment for Violating Lockdown in UP

In yet another incident of police brutality against those violating the lockdown orders amid the coronavirus outbreak, migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun were forced to crawl on the road wearing their bags as punishment by the police.

In the video which has been widely circulated and condemned on social media on Thursday, 26 March, three to four men with backpacks, can be seen hopping and crawling, while a policeman brandishes a lathi.