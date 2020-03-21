Migrant Workers Rush to Leave Mumbai by Train Amid COVID-19 Scare

Migrant Workers Rush to Leave Mumbai by Train Amid COVID-19 Scare

As Maharashtra emerges as the epicentre of the coronavirus crisis in India, migrant workers in Mumbai rush to railway stations to catch trains and head back home. Videos emerging from the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Kurla saw thousands of migrant workers carrying their luggage and rushing to catch trains to their respective states.

Daily-wage labourers, auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, who have been affected by the partial shutdown imposed in Mumbai city, made a beeline for the station. Trains departing for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been the most in demand, reported DNA.

“There are so many people on trains that I didn’t get a seat despite having a confirmed ticket. My parents have asked me to return because of coronavirus.”
A passenger told ANI 

Noting the demand for commute for these workers, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said CM Uddhav is likely to discuss the situation with the railway ministry.

“Yesterday, we saw long queues outside railway stations for outbound trains. We have requested the chief minister to speak with the railway ministry to start additional trains so these people who want to go out of city or state, can go.” 
Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister  

Cancellation of multiple trains over the last few days has also made it difficult for people to return home to their respective states.

