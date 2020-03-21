Migrant Workers Rush to Leave Mumbai by Train Amid COVID-19 Scare
As Maharashtra emerges as the epicentre of the coronavirus crisis in India, migrant workers in Mumbai rush to railway stations to catch trains and head back home. Videos emerging from the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Kurla saw thousands of migrant workers carrying their luggage and rushing to catch trains to their respective states.
Daily-wage labourers, auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, who have been affected by the partial shutdown imposed in Mumbai city, made a beeline for the station. Trains departing for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been the most in demand, reported DNA.
Loading...
Noting the demand for commute for these workers, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said CM Uddhav is likely to discuss the situation with the railway ministry.
Cancellation of multiple trains over the last few days has also made it difficult for people to return home to their respective states.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)