Migrant Workers Rush to Leave Mumbai by Train Amid COVID-19 Scare

As Maharashtra emerges as the epicentre of the coronavirus crisis in India, migrant workers in Mumbai rush to railway stations to catch trains and head back home. Videos emerging from the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Kurla saw thousands of migrant workers carrying their luggage and rushing to catch trains to their respective states.

Daily-wage labourers, auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, who have been affected by the partial shutdown imposed in Mumbai city, made a beeline for the station. Trains departing for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been the most in demand, reported DNA.