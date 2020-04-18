Migrant Worker in AP Dies of Cardiac Arrest On the Way Back Home

A 48-year-old migrant worker, who was trying to reach his native place at Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, died of cardiac arrest en route. The migrant worker identified as Boya Rangadu, along with his family had found work in Atchampeta of Guntur district two months ago. Post lockdown with farm work drying up, Boya and his family were trying to make their way back to Kurnool on the back of a truck.

Boya was already suffering from paralysis and other health ailments, and was undergoing treatment at the local government hospital.