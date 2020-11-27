MiG-29K Crashes Into Sea, 1 Pilot Found, Search Underway for Other
An MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed into the sea on Thursday evening at about 5 pm, the Indian Navy said on Friday.
An MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident on Thursday evening at about 5 pm, the Indian Navy said on Friday, 27 November, reported ANI.
The Navy said that one pilot has been recovered and a search by air and surface units is in progress for the second pilot.
Further, it said that an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.
(With inputs from ANI.)
