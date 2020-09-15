Mi-17 Case: Army Tribunal Stays Action Against 2 IAF Officers

An armed forces tribunal on Monday, 14 September, stayed disciplinary action against two officers who were held responsible for the shooting down of an Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Budgam area of Kashmir on 27 February 2019, the day Indian and Pakistani air forces were engaged in a dogfight, reported news agency PTI.

Advocate Ankur Chibber, the lawyer of two IAF officers told PTI that disciplinary action has been initiated by the Indian Air Force against Group Captain SR Chowdhary and Wing Commander Shyam Naithani based on a Court of Inquiry.