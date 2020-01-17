West Bengal to Skip Centre-States Meet on Census, NPR
West Bengal to Skip NPR Meet
West Bengal to Skip NPR Meet(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

West Bengal to Skip Centre-States Meet on Census, NPR

The Quint
India

The Union Home Ministry has convened a meeting on Friday, 17 January, to discuss the modalities for the 2020 Census and the National Population Register (NPR), officials said.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai will chair the meeting which will be attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla along with the Chief Secretaries and Census Directors of all states.

The meeting will discuss the modalities for the ‘houselisting’ phase of the census and the NPR, to be carried out from 1 April 2020 to 30 September 2020, a Home Ministry official said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced that representatives from her state will not attend the meeting.
“We will not take part in the meeting on the NPR in Delhi on Friday… We will not implement the NPR in the state.” 
Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister

Also Read : No Documents or Biometrics Needed for NPR: Home Ministry

Loading...

Mamata Banerjee was at Rani Rashmoni Avenue where the Trinamool students’ wing is agitating against the new citizenship regime.

On 11 January, when Prime Minister Modi met Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to withdraw CAA, and not to go ahead with the NRC and NPR.

PM Modi meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
PM Modi meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/PMO India)

NPR Database to Contain Demographic and Biometric Particulars

A few state governments, including West Bengal, have declared that they will not participate in the NPR exercise now as it is a prelude to a country-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

As per reports, the Centre has asked all the states to participate in the discussion.

Officials said the objective of the NPR is to create a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident in the country. The database would contain demographic as well as biometric particulars, they said.

The opposition meeting that was held on 13 January, in the national capital, presided over by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, was attended by 20 opposition parties which passed a resolution calling for the repeal of CAA and stopping the NPR and NRC process.

The notification for the houselisting and NPR exercise came amid furore over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The ministry officials said most states have notified provisions related to the NPR, which is a register of usual residents of the country. It is being prepared at the local (village/sub-town), subdistrict, district, state and national levels under provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

The rules have a provision for fine of up to Rs 1,000 against those violating it.

Also Read : ‘Azad Kaagaz Nahi Dikhaaega’: Bhim Army Chief on CAA, NRC 

NPR DATA Was Last Collected in 2010

The data for NPR was last collected in 2010 along with the houselisting phase of the Census 2011. Updating of this data was done in 2015 by conducting door-to-door surveys.

NPR Database Would Contain Demographic and Biometric Particulars
NPR Database Would Contain Demographic and Biometric Particulars
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

While updating the register in 2015, the government had asked for details like Aadhaar and mobile numbers. This time, the information related to people’s driving licences and voter ID cards may also be gathered, the officials said, adding that PAN card details will not be collected as part of this exercise.

For the purposes of the NPR, a ‘usual resident’ is defined as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more, or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months.

The provision of the Citizenship Act 1955 dealing with the NPR (Section 14A) compulsorily seeks to register every citizen of India and issue a national identity card to them.

The NPR exercise will be carried out between April and September 2020 in all states and UTs, except Assam, along with the houselisting phase of the census exercise.

Also Read : After Shaheen Bagh, Women in Delhi’s Khureji Rise Up Against CAA

Assam has been excluded because the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise has already been conducted in the state.

The following demographic details of every individual are required for every usual resident: name, relationship to head of household, father’s name, mother’s name, spouse’s name (if married), sex, date of birth, marital status, place of birth, nationality (as declared), present address of usual residence, duration of stay at present address, permanent residential address, occupation, educational qualification. These are more details than previously collected in the old NPR or census exercises.

The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 3,941.35 crore for the NPR exercise.

(With inputs from The Telegraph, PTI)

Also Read : Over 100 Retired Bureaucrats Say ‘India Doesn’t Need NPR-CAA’

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...