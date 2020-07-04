Committee For Reforms in Criminal Law Begins Expert Consultation
As per the website, the access to the questionnaire for expert consultation shall be enabled on Saturday, 4 July.
The Committee for Reforms in Criminal Law, set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2019, has opened consultations on its work.
The Committee has invited recommendations from experts on criminal law over the next three months, on required reforms for India's criminal procedure law, evidence law and substantive criminal law (essentially the Indian Penal Code).
The Committee aims to “recommend reforms in the criminal laws of the country in a principled, effective, and efficient manner which ensures the safety and security of the individual, the community and the nation; and which prioritises the constitutional values of justice, dignity and the inherent worth of the individual.”
The committee is headed by Prof (Dr) Ranbir Singh who is the founder Vice-Chancellor of National Law University Delhi and its members include Mahesh Jethmalani, senior advocate practicing in the Supreme Court of India.
On the substantive criminal law side, the Committee will be undertaking a review of offences under the IPC, removing redundant provisions, improving existing definitions, and bringing the law in line with judicial decisions.
In terms of procedure, it is looking at reforms to the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 on arrest and bail, streamlining of trial proceedings to reduce delays, introduction of better sentencing guidelines, among other aspects.
The Committee will also be examining whether there is a need for changes to the Indian Evidence Act 1872, including those relating to technological and forensic advances.
Controversially, the Committee will also be examining issues arising out of the “requirement of proof beyond a reasonable doubt”, as well as the “divergence of legal opinions on evidence law doctrines such as ‘fruits of the poisonous tree’ and ‘sealed cover’ in light of recent judicial developments.”
The consultation process was initiated on 26 June, which means that experts have till 25 September or so to submit their views on these highlighted issues, or other needed reforms.
“The exercise shall be repeated over the course of the next three months in order to solicit detailed responses on such questions of law as the Committee requires expert opinion on,” the letter dated 26 June reads.
