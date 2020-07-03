MHA Seeks Paramilitary Forces’ View On Hiring Transgenders
As of now, there is no provision for hiring transgender people in the central paramilitary forces, or in the army.
The Centre is mulling over hiring transgenders in the paramilitary forces. The Home Ministry has asked all paramilitary forces to submit their opinion on the inclusion of the community in an upcoming recruitment exam.
“Transgenders can soon aspire to lead combat troops in central paramilitary forces as govt is mulling allowing them take annual UPSC exam for recruitment as officers in these forces,” ANI stated quoting officials.
A senior functionary in the ministry said, "There is long list of confusion related to the matter, but we have sought comments from CAPF," NDTV reported.
As per a letter, the Home Ministry has sought views on incorporating transgender as the third gender, along with males and females in Rules of CAPF (Assistant Commandant ) examination 2020.
The functionary also stated that they have sent a reminder to the forces as well so that a final decision can be taken. As of now, there is no provision of hiring transgender people in the central paramilitary forces or in the army.
Meanwhile, NDTV stated that they have learnt that Central Armed Police Forces – Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Force and Sashastra Seema Bal – are making a careful examination of the issue.
The medical/physical aspects, social acceptability, psychological and behavioural issues are also being examined among other issues, a senior officer noted.
The move comes as a step towards diversifying the forces months after the Supreme Court ordered setting a permanent commission for women officers.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.