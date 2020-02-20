Melania Trump to Visit Delhi Govt School, See ‘Happiness Class’

During the two-day visit of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to India, the first lady will be visiting Delhi government schools, to observe the "happiness classes" that have been introduced by the Kejriwal government.

As reported by India Today, the school visit by Melania Trump will take place on Tuesday, 25 February. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be guiding her during the visit.

The first lady will be observing a ‘happiness class’ in the school. These classes are part of the much lauded ‘happiness curriculum’ introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state government schools during their last tenure.