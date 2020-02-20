Melania Trump to Visit Delhi Govt School, See ‘Happiness Class’
During the two-day visit of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to India, the first lady will be visiting Delhi government schools, to observe the "happiness classes" that have been introduced by the Kejriwal government.
As reported by India Today, the school visit by Melania Trump will take place on Tuesday, 25 February. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be guiding her during the visit.
The first lady will be observing a ‘happiness class’ in the school. These classes are part of the much lauded ‘happiness curriculum’ introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state government schools during their last tenure.
The Trumps’ Visit to India
The Trumps will be landing in Delhi on 24 February, post which they will visit Gujarat with the prime minister for the inauguration of the Motera Stadium, where Trump will address the audience at the “Namaste Trump” event. They are also scheduled to visit Agra and the Taj Mahal after that.
On Tuesday, 25 February, the US President Trump and the First Lady are scheduled to have an open-press welcome ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. In the capital, they would also be going to Rajghat, Hyderabad House, the US Embassy for a CEO meeting, attended by top business leaders of the country. The Trumps will also attend a state banquet dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind, after which, they will depart from New Delhi around 10 pm.