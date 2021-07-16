'Permanently Scarred': Mehul Choksi Claims Kidnapping Attempt on Return
Mehul Choksi accused the Indian law enforcement agencies of trying to kidnap him.
After returning to Antigua and Barbuda on Interim bail, diamantaire Mehul Choksi on Thursday, 15 July, said that he had been "permanently scarred" and accused the Indian law enforcement agencies of trying to kidnap him, news agency ANI reported.
"I'm back home but this torture has left permanent scars on my psychology and physically rather than permanent scars on my soul. I couldn't imagine after closing all my business and seizing all my properties, kidnapping attempt would be made on me by Indian agencies. (sic)"Mehul Choksi, as quoted by ANI
After being in custody in Dominica for 51 days, Choksi landed in Antigua and Barbuda for treatment, a local news agency reported on Thursday.
The 62-year-old was given interim bail by the Dominica High Court on medical grounds on Monday, allowing him to travel to the Caribbean country.
Choksi had been living in the Carribean country of Antigua and Barbuda after fleeing India in January 2018 in the the Punjab National Bank loan scam worth around Rs 13,500 crore.
(With inputs from ANI)
