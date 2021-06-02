Choksi’s Lawyer Denies Brother Met Dominica LoP, Promised Funding

“Choksi changed his lawyer to a well-known member of the UPP who had promised him protection, for campaign funding. That's why they want that he shouldn't be deported to India, but back to Antigua where he could continue to hide behind constitutional protections,” PM Browne said.

Browne reiterated that the Antiguan administration stands by its request for Dominica to extradite Choksi directly back to India where he is still a citizen.

Meanwhile, Choksi’s wife Priti told ANI, “He is 63-years-old and he is an Antiguan citizen. He enjoys all the rights and protection that the Antigua and Barbuda constitution gives him. I have full faith in the rule of law and the justice system of the Caribbean nations. We await his safe and rightful return to Antigua at the earliest.”