Loot of J&K Seems To Be Only Motive Behind Article 370 Move: Mehbooba
"Witch-hunting, criminalisation of dissent is taking our nation back," Mufti further said.
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday, 12 July, hit out at the Centre saying that the only motive behind the abrogation of Article 370 appears to be the “loot” of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).
ANI, on Sunday, quoted Mufti as saying: “Art 370, 35(A) & Domicile laws weren't given by a foreign country. Even before the nation gave us these, Maharaja had brought it to protect identity of people of J&K. When people decided to be part of India, he said that we have these laws that have to be upheld.”
“But after the abrogation it seems that the only motive behind this was to loot J&K. People from outside are being given top positions at Chenab Valley Power. Projects, our water and electricity go outside. Our transporters are in trouble. They've to pay toll tax and what not.”Mehbooba Mufti
ON 'UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION' IN J&K
Bemoaning that “there is no policy, unemployment and inflation is rising” in the Union Territory, Mufti said: “Earlier, they used to say that J&K is backwards, but we're ahead on several indices. But if their onslaught over economy continues, our situation will become worse than Gujarat as far as poverty is concerned.”
Alleging that attempts are being made to turn Jammu into a hub of liquor mafias, Mufti further said, according to Hindustan Times:
“There is no benefit for the people, including those belonging to Jammu division. People are suffering since the scrapping of Article 370. Many new orders are coming up everyday, including the recent one on ending the 'darbar' move. Our identity is at stake.”
She further pointed out that the Darbar move was not related to business, but only provided an opportunity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir divisions to interact and have cultural ties.
ON HER TWEET ON THE DISMISSAL OF GOVT EMPLOYEES
On being asked about her tweet on the reported dismissal of eleven government employees, including two sons of Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin, the ex-CM said:
“I'm not supporting anyone. You can't hold a child responsible for actions of his father unless and until you have proof. These are not 11 people, they've sacked 20-25 this year.”
She also reminded that she has said it “again and again” that “you can capture a man but not an idea.”
“You have to address the idea, as Vajpayee ji did. Witch-hunting, criminalisation of dissent is taking our nation back.”
Earlier on Sunday, Mufti had tweeted:
“GOI continues disempowering people of J&K in garb of pseudo nationalism by trampling the constitution that ought to be upheld.Abrupt dismissal of 11 gov employees on flimsy grounds is criminal.All policy decisions vis a vis J&K are taken with sole objective of punishing Kashmiris. (Sic)”
ON FIGHTING ELECTIONS
Further, Mufti reiterated that she will not take part in the electoral process until all decisions of 5 August 2019 are not revised as it is an “emotional issue” for her.
(With inputs from ANI and HT.)
