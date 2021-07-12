Loot of J&K Seems To Be Only Motive Behind Article 370 Move: Mehbooba

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday, 12 July, hit out at the Centre saying that the only motive behind the abrogation of Article 370 appears to be the “loot” of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

ANI, on Sunday, quoted Mufti as saying: “Art 370, 35(A) & Domicile laws weren't given by a foreign country. Even before the nation gave us these, Maharaja had brought it to protect identity of people of J&K. When people decided to be part of India, he said that we have these laws that have to be upheld.”