Meghalaya Violence: Internet Suspended, Curfew Imposed in Shillong

Jodu Choudhary said two people came from behind and stabbed him. “They wore masks,” said the 52-year-old who came to Shillong in 1982 from Assam’s Silchar. He is recovering in the Male Surgery Ward of Civil Hospital in Shillong.

After knifing Choudhary on his shoulder, the attackers took on his neighbour, Rupchand Dewan, 29, another vegetable seller from Assam’s Barpeta. Dewan, who sustained multiple stab wounds, did not survive the attack.

In Laban, a mixed neighbourhood in Shillong, where Dewan lived in a one-room rented accommodation, his landlady, Parveen Nongrum, broke down as she described the incident. She had come back from the market on Saturday afternoon when she saw a crowd in the lane. “I knew there has been some violence. I called Dewan’s brother. He just said he is no more,” she said.

Dewan and his wife, who did not have any children, had adopted a daughter about two weeks ago in Barpeta, where the wife lives with the family. “He was working hard to ensure there is enough for the new member of the family,” Nongrum, assistant general secretary of KSU, said.

Back in the Male Surgery Ward at Civil Hospital, Akash Ali has lost his voice. The 27-year-old who works for a courier service and drives a tempo had gone to Langsning when he was attacked by unknown miscreants. “They vandalised his tempo and hit his head with a hammer,” said his brother as Ali tried to describe his injuries by pointing to his face. “He has injuries on his jaw too,” his brother said.

On another bed in the ward, Saiful Ali struggled to describe his address to the doctors. He had just regained consciousness. His face had cut marks and he could not open one of his eyes, which was badly injured. “I work as a mechanic in Bholaganj (near Sohra). They made me get down and thrashed me,” Ali said, as a doctor stood at his side and tried to find out his complete address in Assam’s Goalpara district.