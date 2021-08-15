Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui Resigns Amid Unrest in Shillong

Amid reports of violence and unrest in Shillong, Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui tendered his resignation on Sunday, 15 August, reported PTI.

“Today, I had a meeting with the party president and senior members of the party where I explained to them regarding the 13 August incident (encounter of a former militant). I've decided to write to the CM to relieve me from the home department,” Rymbui was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Violence arose in the state after the alleged extra-judicial encounter of the ex-Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) militant Cherishterfield Thangkhiew on 13 August.

The former home minister further stated that a judicial enquiry should be conducted to bring to light all facts in the “unfortunate incident”, reported ANI.