Meghalaya: Four Undertrial Prisoners Lynched After Escaping From Jail

Just a day after escaping from the Jowai jail in Meghalaya, four among six undertrial prisoners, including one called I Love You Talang, were beaten to death allegedly by the residents of Shangpung village in the state's Jaintia hills on Sunday, 11 September, police said.

A group of six inmates escaped from the prison on Saturday, 10 September, after they overpowered the staff there and stabbed a guard. Of the six, five of them reached Shangpung village on 11 September.

Inspector General of Prisons J K Marak told Hindustan Times that the lynching took place at a forest area in Thadmuthlong-Shangpung, located opposite a reserved forest in the periphery of the village. Shangpung village is located less than 70 km from Shillong.