Prez Trump’s India Visit to Include Roadshow, Tour of Taj Mahal
Preparations for US President Donald Trump’s first ever India visit are underway, with a mega event being organised at Motera Stadium in Ahmadabad and a visit to the Taj Mahal. The US President and First Lady, Melania Trump, will be in the country on 24 and 25 February.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may personally receive the couple when Air Force One touches down at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Monday, 24 February, reports India Today.
The two leaders will hold a 22-kilometre roadshow, starting at the airport and commencing at the Motera stadium where Trump will address the “Namaste Trump” event.
Security arrangements for the US President are already underway as security vehicles have been seen arriving in Ahmedabad, reports news channel NDTV.
Day 1: Roadshow, Namaste Trump Event, Sabarmati Ashram
The two leaders will hold a 22-kilometre roadshow, starting at the airport and commencing at the Motera stadium where Trump will address the “Namaste Trump” event.
The first day of the visit will also include a stop at the Sabarmati Ashram, where the leaders may spend upto 15 minutes. President Trump will be gifted a spinning wheel, two books on the life and times of Mahatma Gandhi and a sketch portrait of Gandhi during his visit to ashram, reports India Today.
According to sources, the President and the First Lady may even try their hand on the spinning wheel kept near 'Hriday Kunj', a cottage inside the ashram where Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba once resided.
Over 1.25 lakh people are expected to greet the US President at the Motera stadium where the event will be held. The event name, Namaste Trump, is a callback to the event, Howdy Modi, organised to receive PM Modi when he visited Texas in September 2019.
The event will also include cultural performances and Bollywood celebrities are also expected to attend the event.
After the event, PM Modi will host a lunch for the dignitaries after which the US President and First Lady would be flying to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal. The President is scheduled to arrive at the Taj Mahal around 5 pm and will be present for 30 to 45 minutes, reports India Today.
Final inspections for the Taj Mahal are underway, with UP CM Yogi Adityanath also paying a visit to the monument for inspection.
Day 2: Press Conference, Gandhi Memorial, CEO Summit
On Tuesday, 25 February morning, President Trump and Melania Trump are scheduled to participate in an open-press welcome ceremony at the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
They will also visit Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat, where they will lay a wreath. After the memorial, they will head to Hyderabad House for bilateral meetings and lunch, reports India Today.
President Trump and PM Modi will be making a joint press statement following the meetings.
After the press conference, the President and his delegation will visit the US Embassy for a CEO meeting, attended by top business leaders of the country.
The meeting will focus on how best to increase economic cooperation between the two countries.
A photo-op with US Embassy staff is scheduled after the CEO summit and Trump will later attend a state banquet dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind, reports India Today,
Soon after the state banquet, the US delegation will leave for the airport and depart from New Delhi around 10 pm, reports India Today.
(With inputs from India Today and NDTV)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )