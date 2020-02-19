Prez Trump’s India Visit to Include Roadshow, Tour of Taj Mahal

Preparations for US President Donald Trump’s first ever India visit are underway, with a mega event being organised at Motera Stadium in Ahmadabad and a visit to the Taj Mahal. The US President and First Lady, Melania Trump, will be in the country on 24 and 25 February.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may personally receive the couple when Air Force One touches down at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Monday, 24 February, reports India Today.

The two leaders will hold a 22-kilometre roadshow, starting at the airport and commencing at the Motera stadium where Trump will address the “Namaste Trump” event.

Security arrangements for the US President are already underway as security vehicles have been seen arriving in Ahmedabad, reports news channel NDTV.