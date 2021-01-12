5 Deaths in Meerut, No FIRs: ‘Eyewitnesses Scared to Come Forward’

Aleem’s brother Salahuddin claims he even has evidence to back his claims. While the videos he has do not show the policemen directing firing at his brother, he says it shows that the police had guns in their hand in the same place where his brother was shot dead. This reporter asked if he had shared this circumstantial evidence with the police or anyone in the administration. He said, “We did not go to them as they would take our evidence away from us, also how other innocent people have been jailed in cases, we would also be locked up in jail. The investigation would have then stagnated.”

Zahir’s brother Shahid, who works to make jackets in northeast Delhi said several eyewitnesses had told him that his brother was shot by the police. “Have you asked them if they will come forward,” this reporter asks. “They all said they will not give any statement. They are all concerned about themselves. Who wants to make an enemy of the police,” he said.