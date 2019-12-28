‘Go to Pakistan’: Meerut Cop on Cam to Anti-CAA Protesters

The officer is seen saying, “Kahan jaoge? Is gali ko theek kar doonga! (Where will you go? I will sort out this lane!)”

The officer then turns to three older Muslim persons and says, “Yeh gali mujhe yaad ho gayi hai. Aur jab mujhe yaad ho jaata hai toh mein naani tak pahunch jaata hun! (This lane is now familiar to me. And once I remember, I can even reach your grandmother).”

“Agar kuch ho gaya toh tum log keemat chukaoge. Har ek ek aadmi ko jail mein bandh karoonga! (If something happens, you guys will pay the price. Every man from each house will be arrested),” he added.

Clarifying, SP City Akhilesh N Singh told The Indian Express, “The context is that anti-social elements were making pro-Pakistan statements”.

“We had come to the area to see who all were making pro-Pakistan statements. When we arrived with force, they had run away. We found out that there were 3-4 such people who wanted to create an issue. We had discussions with locals,” he added.