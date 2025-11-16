‘Means of True Information Being Blocked’: Sibal on 100th Episode of 'Dil Se'

"There's a common threat running through all of it — the judiciary, the films, and press freedom," said Kapil Sibal, speaking on the sidelines of a grand launch event marking the 100th episode of his podcast interview series Dil Se, in Delhi.
Launched in December 2023, Sibal’s show releases one episode each week, featuring wide-ranging conversations on national affairs — from politics and constitutional values to social issues and questions of integrity.
A teaser of the 100th episode, which features senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, was screened before an audience of distinguished guests, including senior Congress leaders, Bollywood personalities, authors, and veteran journalists, with former Supreme Court judge U.U. Lalit attending as the guest of honour.
Lalit, in his brief remarks, underscored the need to preserve judicial independence, reflecting on the judiciary’s responsibility to remain insulated from political pressures.
“The key institutions of the country — the media, the judiciary, cinema — there is an attempt to control all these vehicles that bring information to the people. If these vehicles cannot bring information to people, the people will not be informed. And if people are not informed, they cannot make the right choices,” Sibal told The Quint.
Voices from the dais echoed similar concerns. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt spoke candidly about the shrinking space for creative freedom, observing that dissenting voices in the media and the arts are increasingly being punished. Senior journalist Siddharth Varadarajan emphasised that press freedom is not merely a professional concern but a democratic one.
The event drew dignitaries from across political lines and professional fields.
Among those present were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and senior Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Karti Chidambaram, Manish Tewari, and Bhupinder Hooda; J&K leader Omar Abdullah; Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi; former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad; veteran actor Sharmila Tagore; journalist and author Neerja Chowdhury; and several media and cultural figures.