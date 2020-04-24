A month back, Centre announced a COVID-19 relief package of free pulses – 1kg for each family – to beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). However, many economically backward families are yet to receive the foodgrains, according to a report by The Indian Express.Data compiled by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has shown that out of the total monthly allocation of 1.95 lakh metric ton (LMT) pulses under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), only over 19,000 ton have been distributed by the states till 22 April.No Food, No Cash, No Jobs: Why Surat Migrant Workers Long For HomeIn a statement on Thursday, 23 April, the finance ministry stated that “1,09,227 MT of Pulses have also been dispatched” to the states and Union Territories. But the data compiled by the Food Ministry shows that against a monthly allocation of 1,95,531 MT pulses under PMGKAY, only 1,22,312 MT have been issued to the states.Out of this, beneficiaries have received only 19,496 MT, over 44,000 MT has been sent to “destination” states and 34,768 MT has been received by states.Sources in the food ministry told The Indian Express that this irregularity has been because of the late start in distribution by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED), which has been tasked to ensure supply of pulses from the buffer stocks.However, a senior NAFED official told the publication that they have to distribute free pulses to 19.55 crore families over three months, and that is a huge task. “In big states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, the number of beneficiaries is very high so we are taking some more time. But pulses are being sent to all states”.Man Beaten on Suspicion of Being COVID-19 Patient in Maha, DiesSome time back, the Congress urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be bold in declaring a financial package of at least 5 to 6 percent of India's GDP to ensure economic recovery post the COVID-19 lockdown.The opposition party also demanded that the central government pays all pending dues to states to enable them to fight the coronavirus outbreak, besides also giving each of them special economic packages.(Inputs: The Indian Express) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)