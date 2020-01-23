Instagram User Asked If She Would Represent Subodh Gupta’s Victims
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 22 January, asked the anonymous Instagram holder 'Herdsceneand', who had accused artist Subodh Gupta of alleged sexual harassment, if she is willing to represent other victims of sexual harassment, or whether the court should implead them as a party to the suit, The Indian Express reported.
The court was hearing the defamation suit filed by Gupta against the Instagram holder.
Responding to Herdsceneand, Justice RS Endlaw said, “If defendant Number 1 (user) is interested in providing identity of the said person then it should either represent such person(s) or such person(s) should be impleaded as a party to the suit,” according to The Indian Express.
Earlier, the court had allowed the account-holder to maintain anonymity in its Rs 5 crore defamation suit filed last year, seeking removal of allegedly defamatory content against him on social media platforms.
Herdsceneand stated that in the absence of an Internal Committee to deal with such instances, the victims of sexual harassment wrote to her about their experiences, knowing that the anonymity would protect them from retaliation by influential members of the art fraternity.
During the previous hearing, the Delhi High Court had passed an order restraining the anonymous Instagram handle from posting anything pertaining to Gupta and directed that all the links addressing sexual harassment allegations be taken down.
The court had issued a notice to Facebook, the parent company of Instagram, to furnish details of the Instagram account.
Gupta, the high-profile contemporary artist had stepped down as co-curator of the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa in December 2018 and denied having shown any inappropriate behaviour.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
