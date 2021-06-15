Mayawati’s BSP Weakens Further, 9 MLAs Likely to Join SP: Sources

Just days after expelling Verma and Rajbhar, Mayawati, at a party-cadre meeting, warned against leaders who get “sold out for personal gains.”

“Such people don’t hesitate about harming the party movement and get sold out though in the end these people end up harming themselves the most which they realise later. We need to stay wary of such people,” she said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“We have to realign ourselves and work with missionary zeal to ensure a BSP government in the state that works for the welfare of all. The party people must trust cadre more than such leaders who take the name of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram ji but who get sold out for individual gains,” she reportedly said.