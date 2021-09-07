Brahmin Pitch, No 'Smaraks' Commitment as Mayawati Blows UP Election Bugle

Months ahead of the assembly elections scheduled in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former chief minister Mayawati, on Tuesday, 7 September, attended the 'Prabudh Sammelan' in Lucknow with a pitch of uniting the Brahmin community in support for her party.

"The Brahmins have agreed that under the BSP's rule, people from the community were in better condition as compared to under BJP's rule," she said, adding that if her party comes to power in the state next year, she will "ensure their security."

She added that the Brahmins must support the BSP for her party to come to power in the state with complete majority like in 2007.