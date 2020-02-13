Match Fixing: Court Sends Sanjeev Chawla to 12-Day Police Custody

A Delhi court on Thursday, 13 February, sent Sanjeev Chawla, an alleged bookie and key accused in one of cricket's biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje, to a 12-day police custody.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Kumar Sirohi sent Chawla to 12-day custody after Delhi Police sought his 14-day custodial interrogation.