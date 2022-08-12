ADVERTISEMENT
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Jamnagar Based Hotel, 27 Rescued
Jamnagar District SP Premsukh Delu confirmed that no one was seriously injured during the incident.
A massive fire broke out at a five-storey hotel near Jamnagar city of Gujarat on Thursday evening, 11 August, police said. No casualty was reported and as many as 27 people were rescued from the hotel.
Jamnagar District Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu confirmed that now one was seriously injured during the incident, however, the fire destroyed the hotel completely.
"The fire started at about 7.30 pm and spread quickly. Twenty-seven guests were staying in 18 of the total 36 rooms. They were all rescued by police. Hotel staff too is safe," he said.
(With inputs from PTI.)
