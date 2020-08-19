Massive Fire at Noida Power Substation, Blackouts at Some Places

A massive fire broke out at a Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) power substation in the national capital region on Wednesday, 19 August.

The fire broke out at the substation of Sector 148 in Noida amid heavy rains in the city. Several reports suggested blackouts in the area as the transformers are said to have been damaged. The fire, which broke out at around 8:30 AM, is yet to be brought under control.