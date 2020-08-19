Massive Fire at Noida Power Substation, Blackouts at Some Places
The fire broke out at the substation of Sector 148 amid heavy rains in the city.
A massive fire broke out at a Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) power substation in the national capital region on Wednesday, 19 August.
The fire broke out at the substation of Sector 148 in Noida amid heavy rains in the city. Several reports suggested blackouts in the area as the transformers are said to have been damaged. The fire, which broke out at around 8:30 AM, is yet to be brought under control.
The fire-fighting operations are currently underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(With inputs from NDTV.)
