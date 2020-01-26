Massive Crowd Gathers To Witness Flag Hoisting At Shaheen Bagh
Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi, celebrated Republic Day by unfurling the national flag before a massive, cheering crowd.
On Sunday morning, the crowd that gathered at Shaheen Bagh stretched from the protest stage to the end on the market near the Kalindi Kunj park, covering approximately half a kilometre.
Celebrations here had begun at midnight on Sunday, with the anti-citizenship law protesters reading the Preamble of the Indian Constitution and singing the national anthem.
- 03
- 02
- 01
Shaheen Bagh has emerged as the fulcrum of resistance against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens, with protesters, mostly women, staging a continuous sit-in for over a month now.
Meanwhile, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court last week seeking appropriate directions to the police to open Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which has been closed since December 15 due to ongoing protests against the CAA.
(With inputs from ANI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )