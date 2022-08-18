Massive Bungalow, Swimming Pool, Home Theatre: EOW Raids RTO Official in MP
It was also found that the couple had assets "650 times higher" compared to their known sources of income.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday, 18 August, raided three premises of a Regional Transport Office (RTO) official and his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city and came across facilities generally found in a 5-star hotel.
It was also found that the couple had assets "650 times higher" than their known sources of income, EOW Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh Rajput told news agency PTI.
Home theatre in Paul's bungalow.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Santosh Paul's bungalow.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Jacuzzi in Paul's house.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Santosh Paul.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Swimming pool in Paul's house.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The raids started late Wednesday night after a complaint that the RTO official Santosh Paul and his wife Lekha Paul, who worked as a clerk in the RTO office, had wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income, Singh added.
During the searches, the EOW officers found Rs 16 lakh in cash, jewellery and some documents, he said.
Not just this, the 10,000 square feet bungalow also has a swimming pool, jacuzzi, mini bar, a home theatre, and a separate office for Santosh Paul.
As per an investigation into the complaint, the couple owns five houses, a farmhouse, a car, an SUV, and two two-wheelers, the official said.
A case was registered against Paul and his wife under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the EOW Superintendent of Police said.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing RTO
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.