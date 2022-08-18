ADVERTISEMENT

Massive Bungalow, Swimming Pool, Home Theatre: EOW Raids RTO Official in MP

It was also found that the couple had assets "650 times higher" compared to their known sources of income.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
i

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday, 18 August, raided three premises of a Regional Transport Office (RTO) official and his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city and came across facilities generally found in a 5-star hotel.

It was also found that the couple had assets "650 times higher" than their known sources of income, EOW Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh Rajput told news agency PTI.

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Home theatre in Paul's bungalow.</p></div>

    Home theatre in Paul's bungalow.

    (Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Santosh Paul's bungalow.</p></div>

    Santosh Paul's bungalow.

    (Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Jacuzzi in Paul's house.</p></div>

    Jacuzzi in Paul's house.

    (Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Santosh Paul.</p></div>

    Santosh Paul.

    (Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Swimming pool in Paul's house.</p></div>

    Swimming pool in Paul's house.

    (Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

The raids started late Wednesday night after a complaint that the RTO official Santosh Paul and his wife Lekha Paul, who worked as a clerk in the RTO office, had wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income, Singh added.

During the searches, the EOW officers found Rs 16 lakh in cash, jewellery and some documents, he said.

Not just this, the 10,000 square feet bungalow also has a swimming pool, jacuzzi, mini bar, a home theatre, and a separate office for Santosh Paul.

As per an investigation into the complaint, the couple owns five houses, a farmhouse, a car, an SUV, and two two-wheelers, the official said.

A case was registered against Paul and his wife under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the EOW Superintendent of Police said.

(With inputs from PTI.)

