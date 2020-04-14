Mass Testing Key to Fight Corona, India Nowhere in Game: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 14 April said mass testing for coronavirus infection is key to fighting its spread but the country is currently "nowhere in the game".
Stating that the country has quite low level of testing for coronavirus infection, he said with only 149 tests per million population, India is currently in the company of countries like Laos, Niger and Honduras.
"India delayed the purchase of testing kits & is now critically short of them," he said on Twitter.
"With just 149 tests per million Indians, we are now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182) & Honduras (162). Mass testing is the key to fighting the virus. At present we are nowhere in the game," he added in his tweet.
Meanwhile, the total number of cases in India climbed to 10,815 on Tuesday evening, 14 April, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. The number includes 353 deaths, 1,189 discharged, and one migrated patient.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday, , announced that all domestic and international scheduled airlines operation shall remain suspended till 11:59 pm on 3 May, reported ANI.
PM Modi, in his address to the nation, said that the lockdown will be extended till 3 May, adding that strict monitoring will be done till 20 April, after which some conditional relaxations will be allowed in the areas where hotspots don’t emerge.