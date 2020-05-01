For the first time in its history, Maruti Suzuki, the largest four-wheeler manufacturer in India, recorded zero domestic sales in the month of April this year.The major reason for this is the nation-wide lockdown which has restricted four-wheeler manufacturers from producing and selling cars through its dealership network in the Indian market.The company had suspended operations on 22 March in compliance with the government’s orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus.Maruti also said that it exported 632 units through Mundra port, ensuring all government safety guidelines were followed.The extension of the lockdown has made things worse for the automobile industry, which is currently struggling to resume operations.Same time last year, Maruti Suzuki has recorded monthly domestic sales of 1.34 lakh which is almost at par with what it sells on a monthly basis around the year.COVID-19 Effect: Maruti Cuts Production by 32% in MarchWith the entire automobile sector shut across the country, the sector is likely to face to Rs 1 lakh crore in losses.Rajan Wadhera who is the President of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) also said that the automotive industry will lose a daily turnover of Rs 2,300 crore due to the lockdown.Coronavirus Impact: Maruti, Mahindra, Honda Suspend Operations We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)