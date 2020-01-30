PM, President Pay Homage to Gandhi on 72nd Death Anniversary

India
The nation remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the country in offering tribute and paying homage to the Father of Nation on Thursday, 30 January.

President Kovind, PM Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and former prime minister Manmohan Singh offered floral tribute at Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat where an interfaith prayer was organised. 

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal were among those who offered tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs — Admiral Sunil Lanba, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and General Manoj Mukund Naravane were also present.

President Ram Nath Kovind.
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: @VPSecretariat)
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
(Photo: PTI)
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
(Photo: PTI)
Senior BJP leader LK Advani was also present.

Leaders Remember Bapu on Martyrs’ Day

