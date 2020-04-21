Markaz Can’t Be Held Responsible for COVID Spread: Tablighi Chief

The Tablighi chief also said that this congregation was pre-scheduled in March and people had already started arriving from places across the globe. “It was too late to cancel the event and things were pretty much normal till mid-March. We discontinued the event as soon as the Janata Curfew was imposed,” he said.

As far as the accusations against Saad about not cooperating with the police investigation, he said that they are baseless. “We have replied to all the notices sent by the Delhi Police. Also, I was in self-quarantine and the cops knew of my whereabouts. I even addressed the Tablighi members and asked them to cooperate.”

An FIR had been registered against Maulana Saad over allegations of encouraging people to gather at Markaz Nizamuddin. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed a money laundering case against Maulana Saad, trusts liked to the Jamaat and others.