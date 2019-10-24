What Makes India Home For Dilliwalah Mark Tully? 

Ex-BBC India Chief Mark Tully is more ‘desi’ than many of us. And he’s a hardcore Delhiite. Delhi has been his home for over 30 years, where he continues to live in his Nizamuddin West house with his partner Gillian Wright and their two dogs, Langri and Soni.

The Quint caught up with the veteran journalist and writer days before his 84th birthday. Here are excerpts from Indira Basu’s interview with Tully: