‘Marathi People Victimised in Belgaum’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

The decades-old border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka caught fire again in January, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray suggesting that the disputed areas be consolidated and turned into a Union territory until the problems are resolved.

“What has happened is in the past. Now, we must fight and win. We shall have to work for this in a time-bound manner,” said Thackeray, who is also the president of the Shiv Sena, which has been espousing the cause of the Marathis in the border areas since its incumbency.

While Thackeray accused the Karnataka government of deliberately changing Belgaum’s name to Belagavi, even threatening to take the matter to court, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi condemned the statements made by the Shiv Sena top brass and said that Marathi people in Belgaum are like Kannadigas in the state.