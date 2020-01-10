Maradu Flats Demolition: Sec 144 to Be Imposed in Evacuation Zone

Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed on the land, water and in the air in the evacuation zone of all the illegal waterfront apartment complexes to be demolished on Saturday and Sunday, police said on Friday, 10 January.

On the eve of demolition of the two high-rises, built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms, Inspector General of Police Vijay Sakhare also warned strong criminal and legal action will be taken if somebody tries to fly the drones in the area as itis "extremely dangerous" since the buildings are "charged".

Sakhare, the Kochi City Police Commissioner, said the "unique feature of this particular demolition" is that Section 144 will be imposed on land, on water and in the air between 8 am and 4 pm in the areas surrounding flats to be demolished.