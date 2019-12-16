‘Maoists, Jihadists Getting Into Student Activism’: FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, 16 December, cautioned against "jihadist, Maoist and separatist" elements getting into student activism, and asserted protests fanned across the country will not derail the economic agenda.

The remarks come in the light of continued protests across many universities in the last few days following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Sitharaman said she is not aware of what happened at New Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia on 15 December.