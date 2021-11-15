Maoists Hang Four in Bihar on Suspicion of Being Police Informers
A note was left on the wall accusing the family members of being responsible for the death of four Maoists earlier.
Maoists in Bihar’s Gaya district on Saturday, 13 November, blew up the house of one Sarju Singh Bhokta, a resident of Monbar village under Dumaria police station area for allegedly being police informers.
Bhokta’s two sons, Sarju Bhokta and Satender Singh Bhokta, along with their wives, were tied, blindfolded, and hung outside their house.
A note was left stuck on the wall of the house accusing the family members of being responsible for the death of four Maoists who were killed earlier, allegedly by being poisoned as part of a conspiracy.
The note alleges that the four Maoists weren’t killed in an encounter. Charging the four villagers with treason in a kangaroo court, the four people were killed. The note concludes that traitors will be punished in the same way.
The Maoists also mentioned the names of the four killed earlier, calling the murder of Amresh Kumar, Sita Kumar, Shivpujan Kumar, and Uday Kumar a conspiracy. Questions have also been raised about the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police officers in the note.
Meanwhile, after receiving information of the deaths, the police reached the spot on Sunday and an investigation is underway.
