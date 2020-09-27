Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Talks About India’s Storytelling Tradition

Talking about India’s rich tradition in storytelling, PM Modi said that ‘our stories are gaining popularity again.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing people on his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ segment on Sunday, 27 September.

Talking about India’s rich tradition of storytelling, PM Modi said that ‘our stories are gaining popularity again.’

“We have had a tradition of storytelling. This is an ancient method of narrating stories. Kathakali Shebam has also been part of this. Different types of folklore are prevalent in our country,” he added.

His address comes at a time when India reported 88,600 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

In his earlier address, on 30 August, the prime minister had also given a call to 'team up for toys', aimed at making India a hub for toy production.

