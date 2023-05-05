Manipur: Centre Invokes Article 355, Takes Over Security in Violence-Hit State

Article 355 is a part of emergency provisions contained in Part XVIII of the Constitution of India, from Article 352 to 360. It empowers the central government to take all necessary steps to protect a state against internal disturbances and external aggression.

As part of the measures, the Imphal-Churachandpur road has been secured by police and security personnel.

After a law and order meeting on Thursday, the Manipur government appealed to the people to halt the violence immediately and help maintain peace and harmony.

The chief minister assured that the state government has been closely monitoring the unfolding situation round the clock since yesterday, in coordination with the Indian Army, the Assam Rifles, CRPF and BSF deployed in the state, and responding effectively.