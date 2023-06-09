ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur: CBI Forms SIT to Probe Riot Cases, Say Officials

The cases selected by Manipur for CBI's probe include a case to ascertain whether the violence was pre-planned.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered six FIRs and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be headed by a DIG-rank officer to investigate the alleged conspiracy behind the recent violence in Manipur, which began on 3 May.

The six cases selected by the Manipur government for the CBI's probe include a common conspiracy case to ascertain whether the ethnic violence was pre-planned, according to NDTV.

This development comes after more than 3,700 FIRs were registered in the state since clashes broke out in the state. The largest number of cases were filed in the Imphal West district, followed by Kangpokpi and Bishnupur.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details).

Topics:  Manipur violence 

