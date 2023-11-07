Manipur: Two Boys Missing From Imphal West, Phones Found in Senapati District

In conflict-torn Manipur, two young individuals, Maibam Avinash (16) and Ningthoujam Anthony (19), have gone missing in the valley areas of Manipur's Imphal West district.
This is the last CCTV visual available of the boys at Sekmai area.
The incident occurred on a Sunday morning when the two boys ventured to attend a function that took place in Sekmai.
What adds to the complexity of the situation is the discovery of their mobile phones in Senapati district, which is predominantly inhabited by the Naga community.
Amidst these troubling circumstances, the Naga Peoples' Organisation (NPO) has issued a statement alleging that miscreants deliberately placed the missing Meitei youths' mobile phones in the Naga-dominated area.
The NPO suggests that this act was orchestrated with the intention of dragging the Nagas into the ongoing conflict within the State and fostering misunderstandings between different communities.
Meanwhile the police said on Monday that three individuals had been detained from the hill district of Kangpokpi in connection with the incident.
Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis since 3 May. Hundreds have died and thousands have been displaced.
Follow The Quint's coverage here.
