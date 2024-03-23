With Her Fast Unto Death, a Manipuri Transwoman’s Quest for Peace

As Manipur keeps on spiralling into a vicious cycle of violence and unrest for the last ten months, with both the state and central governments failing to bring back stability, Malem Thongnom, a Nupi Maanbi (transwoman) activist, took it upon herself to start a fast unto death on 27 February in Delhi, demanding peace. She had to shift thrice to continue her protest but after she was convinced by the authorities in Delhi, Thongnom came back to Manipur where she continued her fast.

On 1 March she was forcibly taken away from Khurai Konsam Leikai YOS club by the Imphal police while other transwomen tried to save her.