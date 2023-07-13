ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Manipur Police Books Meitei Leepun Chief Pramot Singh Under Multiple Sections

Manipur Police Books Meitei Leepun Chief Pramot Singh Under Multiple Sections

Singh has been booked under IPC sections 120B, 153A, 504, 505, 506, and 34. The FIR was filed by a Kuki group.

Saptarshi Basak
Published
India
1 min read
Manipur Police Books Meitei Leepun Chief Pramot Singh Under Multiple Sections
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A criminal case has been registered by the Manipur Police against Pramot Singh, one of the founding leaders of the Meitei Leepun.

A First Information Report was filed on 8 July following a complaint by the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) at Kangpokpi police station.

Singh has been booked under IPC (Indian Penal Code) sections:

  • 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy)

  • 153A (promoting enmity between different groups)

  • 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace)

  • 505 (incitement)

  • 506 (criminal intimidation)

  • 34 (common intention)

FIR copy.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

KSO members cited an interview given by Singh with The Wire in which he said "Kukis are outsiders who are not indigenous to Manipur."

Tksei Haokip, the vice-president of the KSO told The Quint that "action should be taken against Singh as per Indian law."

The Meitei Leepun, alongside Arambai Tenggol, has been accused of instigating and participating in the violence that has the state since 3 May.

Pramot Singh, however, in a conversation with The Quint had described his organisation as one that "believes in a strong Manipur characterised by the joint prosperity of all its people."

Also Read

'We Won't Stop The War': Meet Tapta, the Voice Behind Manipur's 'Genocide Song'

'We Won't Stop The War': Meet Tapta, the Voice Behind Manipur's 'Genocide Song'

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Manipur violence 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×