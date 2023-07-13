Manipur Police Books Meitei Leepun Chief Pramot Singh Under Multiple Sections

A criminal case has been registered by the Manipur Police against Pramot Singh, one of the founding leaders of the Meitei Leepun.
A First Information Report was filed on 8 July following a complaint by the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) at Kangpokpi police station.
Singh has been booked under IPC (Indian Penal Code) sections:
120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy)
153A (promoting enmity between different groups)
504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace)
505 (incitement)
506 (criminal intimidation)
34 (common intention)
KSO members cited an interview given by Singh with The Wire in which he said "Kukis are outsiders who are not indigenous to Manipur."
Tksei Haokip, the vice-president of the KSO told The Quint that "action should be taken against Singh as per Indian law."
The Meitei Leepun, alongside Arambai Tenggol, has been accused of instigating and participating in the violence that has the state since 3 May.
Pramot Singh, however, in a conversation with The Quint had described his organisation as one that "believes in a strong Manipur characterised by the joint prosperity of all its people."