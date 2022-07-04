Death Toll in Manipur Landslide Rises to 42; Rain Hinders Search for 20 Missing

The death toll in the landslide in Manipur's Noney district rose to 42, with 8 more bodies being discovered from the debris at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Sunday, 3 July.

Among those dead, 27 were Territorial Army personnel and 15 were civilians, including construction workers, railway employees, and villagers.

As many as 20 people continue to be missing, with heavy rains and fresh landslides hindering search operations.

The first landslide occurred on Wednesday night where a company of the 107 Territorial Army (TA) was deployed at a construction site near the Tupul yard railway construction site, raising questions about the construction of a rail line in a landslide prone area.