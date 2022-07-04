Death Toll in Manipur Landslide Rises to 42; Rain Hinders Search for 20 Missing
Among those dead, 27 were Territorial Army personnel and 15 were civilians.
The death toll in the landslide in Manipur's Noney district rose to 42, with 8 more bodies being discovered from the debris at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Sunday, 3 July.
Among those dead, 27 were Territorial Army personnel and 15 were civilians, including construction workers, railway employees, and villagers.
As many as 20 people continue to be missing, with heavy rains and fresh landslides hindering search operations.
The first landslide occurred on Wednesday night where a company of the 107 Territorial Army (TA) was deployed at a construction site near the Tupul yard railway construction site, raising questions about the construction of a rail line in a landslide prone area.
"Relentless effort to find the remaining three missing Territorial Army personnel, and 17 civilians will continue," a defence spokesperson told news agency PTI.
So far, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been rescued.
Besides employing Through Wall Imagaing Radar (TWIR) to look for the missing, a search and a rescue dog has been brought in to help with the operation.
The bodies of seven Territorial Army personnel and four civilians were sent to their hometowns on Sunday.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had visited the disaster site earlier this week on Friday and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the family of the deceased.
Additionally, Rs 50,000 compensation has been announced for all injured.
(With inputs from PTI)
