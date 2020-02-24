In Manipur, Exam Question on BJP Symbol, Nehru’s ‘Negative Traits’
Two questions in Manipur's Class 12 Board Exam, one on BJP's symbol and another one on Nehru's 'negative traits', have raked up a controversy, with the Opposition party, Congress, terming it 'an attempt to instill a certain mindset among students', reported The Times of India.
The political science paper for Class 12 students, conducted by Manipur's Council of Higher Secondary Education, had two questions which have raised eyebrows. Question number 32 asked the students to 'draw the election symbol of Bharatiya Janta Party', while another question asked the students to examine ‘any four negative traits of Nehru's approach to nation building'.
While the state BJP General Secretary, N Nimbus Singh deemed the questions to be 'relevant', Congress spokesperson Kh Joykishan said that 'questions were part of an attempt to instill a certain mindset among students', according to The Times of India report.
The state's education council chairman L Mahendra Singh, however, claimed that 'neither question was out of syllabus'.
(With inputs from The Times of India)
