Manipur COVID-19 Free, Says CM After Discharge of Second Patient
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday, 21 April, said the state now has no COVID-19 active case as the second coronavirus patient was discharged from hospital after he tested negative for the deadly virus.
The chief minister said that though “we have no COVID-19 active case in the state now but people should keep vigil all the time”.
The chief minister also stressed the need for extra vigilance along the Indo-Myanmar border areas and directed DGP LM Khaute to reinforce police checkpoints at various areas, particularly those at Churachandpur district as it is vulnerable.
He said: “There will be no excuse to anyone providing sub-standard medical items to paramedics and medical staff and the frontline warriors as it is a question of human life and if one gets affected, others will get affected as well”.
The 65-year-old man was discharged from RIMS on Tuesday after he tested negative for COVID-19 in consecutive tests.